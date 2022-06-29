NZME celebrates significant digital subscription milestone

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 15:59

NZME Limited (NZX: NZM, ASX: NZM) ("NZME") is celebrating reaching 100,000 paid digital subscriptions - a significant milestone driven by the company’s continued focus on digital transformation, as audiences across the country continue to support its trusted, quality news content. Including those who receive NZ Herald Premium access as part of their print subscription, NZME now has more than 155,000 digital subscriptions.

The milestone has been achieved just over three years from when NZME first launched NZ Herald Premium - its digital news subscription platform, and following the acquisition of BusinessDesk to further support New Zealand’s business community.

Chief Executive Michael Boggs says the 100k milestone is significant, and shows NZME’s focus on digital transformation continues to deliver positive results.

"Three years ago when we launched NZ Herald Premium we were entering into completely new territory, asking audiences to pay for digital news content, which certainly didn’t come without risk. We knew we needed to be innovative and forward-thinking in our approach to ensure we were continuing to meet the needs of our current readers, whilst also attracting new audiences, and ultimately ensuring the long term future and sustainability of our newsrooms and our news platforms.

"NZME continues to offer our valued audiences exceptional experiences, and I’d like to thank our teams across the country for their huge contribution in making our digital subscription platforms the success that they are," he says.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says he is proud to have reached such a significant milestone - an immense accomplishment for the company’s newsrooms and teams across the country.

"I’d like to pay tribute to our hugely talented team at NZME who are behind this success - our journalists and editorial teams across the country who produce this fantastic content, as well as our digital team, and those that sell and market our premium digital subscription offering.

"I’d also like to thank every one of our subscribers - individuals and businesses alike - for their ongoing support of our premium, trusted, quality news.

"We will continue with our focus of keeping Kiwis in the know, producing the quality, trusted news that Kiwis know and expect from the NZ Herald, BusinessDesk and through our other platforms across NZME," he says.