Simon Keys is the new Head of Business Development for Pismo in Oceania

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 14:01

Pismo, one of the world’s fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms, has just appointed Simon Keys to spearhead the expansion in the Oceania region, including Australia and New Zealand.

Simon has almost three decades of experience in financial, payment processing and travel organisations. His previous roles included almost five years as Principal at XLII Consulting. Simon held multiple roles with Visa, most recently leading Visa’s processing strategy for international markets. Prior to Visa Simon worked with American Express in the Asia Pacific Region. Simon has joined Pismo to help the company expand its presence in the region.

"Banks, financial institutions, and fintechs in Australia and New Zealand are looking into ways to modernise their infrastructure and continue supporting customers with new ways of dealing with money," says Simon. "But reliability is key. Pismo's all-in-one, cloud-native platform can give them the agility to innovate with the required resilience and scalability. Pismo is a great fit for clients wanting to upgrade to next-gen tech, including new digital banks and fintechs looking for an end-to-end platform. I’m very excited to bring Pismo to our local market."

Since its Series B funding round led by Amazon, SoftBank and Accel, which raised $108 million in October 2021, Pismo has grown exponentially. It expanded its operations globally and announced offices in Europe, the US, and Singapore. It also established a partnership with OneConnect, the leading technology-as-a-service (TaaS) provider and an associate of Ping An Group, to expand its operations in South-East Asia.

Vishal Dalal, Pismo CEO (North America, EMEA and APAC) says: "The Oceania banking sector is experiencing a renaissance, with clients experimenting with new forms of financial services" - One in five Australians (18%) hold a digital bank or neobank account, according to a study in Finder. "With our deep understanding of the pain points of financial service providers, it is the right time to expand Pismo’s presence and support players in the Oceania region with the resilience and flexibility of the cloud ", the international CEO adds.

Pismo has deep experience developing and implementing banking SaaS solutions for financial institutions including digital banks, such as Banco Itaú, Latin America’s largest bank, BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, and renowned German-headquartered digital bank N26.

About Pismo

Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure. Large banks, marketplaces, and fintechs already use our cloud-native microservices platform. Pismo clients are launching next-generation solutions while migrating their legacy systems onto the most advanced platform in the market. Pismo cloud-based platform empowers teams to build fast and companies to launch rapidly, scaling as they grow to have a broader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.