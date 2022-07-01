Phat Philly's brings Philly Cheese Steaks to Auckland

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 09:25

In a New Zealand first, Phat Philly’s, a cheeky, fast food joint in Morningside Auckland, is bringing Philadelphia’s taste sensation to our shores.

A mere seven days after coming up with the idea, the team took over the lease, fitted out the store and threw open the doors to this unique establishment. They launched fast, they serve food fast and they are fast becoming a crowd favourite.

Phat Philly’s has been bootstrapped by four Morningside locals - a chef, a cider maker, a designer and a wine judge - who are themselves obsessed with a good steak, hot cheese, and tasty food with an affordable price tag. The chef is the head chef at Morningside’s legendary Crave Cafe, and the other backers are connected with Morningside’s own Morningcider, Crave, Kind and Common Good Coffee.

But what even IS a Philly Cheese Steak? You could be forgiven for never having heard of it.

‘Philly Cheese’ is a sandwich made from thinly sliced beefsteak and melted cheese in a long hoagie roll - cheesy, dirty and delicious. A popular regional fast food, it has its roots in the U.S. city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You may be old enough to fondly remember the good ol’ steak and cheese pie from Georgie Pie? Phat Philly’s in Morningside has taken that idea and ramped it up, throwing it into a baguette with some American diner vibes for good measure.

Co-owner, Tim Shallard, says, "Philly Cheese may have been born in Philly but it's just been made a man in Morningside!"

Already popular with locals and anyone in the delivery range of Uber Eats, the Phat Philly’s menu heroes the ‘Full Phat’ as the most popular Philly Cheese Steak with ‘Good Phat’ its vegetarian sidekick. The ‘cheese dunk’ is a challenge set to all patrons to dunk their already cheesy roll into another pot of hot cheese - lips to your hips!

Insanely good ‘Phat Sticky’ and ‘Phat Hot’ crispy chicken wings are also talking points, and if you’re after something lighter, the Tater Tots and Slaw are somewhat less challenging on the waistline. Given many patrons are stumbling out of Eden Park or the adjacent tavern, Phat Philly’s is also the perfect way to soak up the beers on a night at the ruggers.