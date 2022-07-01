KB Kookmin Bank joins New Zealand Bankers' Association

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 10:09

KB Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch today became a member of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association, bringing the total number of member banks to 18.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont says: "We are delighted to welcome Kookmin Bank to the Bankers’ Association. Joining NZBA shows the Korean bank’s commitment to New Zealand and our banking industry."

KB Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch general manager Gung Hoe Gu says: "We are very proud to be a member of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association. We believe that we’ve made an important step in becoming fully integrated into the New Zealand banking system. We look forward to working together with other members to support our domestic banking community.

"Our core strengths are expertise, a broad customer base, wide distribution network and a strong brand, and we aim to deliver financial services that bring happiness and well-being to our customers and society."

A subsidiary of Korea’s leading financial services provider KB Financial Group, KB Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch has been registered in New Zealand since 1997 and offers retail and corporate banking services to customers.

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association is the voice of the banking industry. It backs our banks to deliver for New Zealanders by shaping policy and telling the industry’s story. NZBA develops and communicates positions on non-competitive industry issues.

Other NZBA members are ANZ New Zealand, ASB Bank, Bank of China, Bank of New Zealand, China Construction Bank, Citi, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JPMorgan, Kiwibank, MUFG Bank, Rabobank New Zealand, SBS Bank, TSB Bank, and Westpac New Zealand.

Full membership of the Association is open to any bank registered under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989. Affiliate membership is available to organisations that work with or support banks in New Zealand.