NZ apple and pear industry welcomes EU free trade agreement - NZAPI

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 17:17

The New Zealand apple and pear industry welcomes the free trade agreement with the European Union reached in Brussels overnight, saying it will help meet growing consumer demand for premium, high quality and sustainable NZ produce.

NZ Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI) CEO Terry Meikle says the FTA will deliver tariff elimination from day one for apples, representing a saving of $1.3 million based on current trade. Tariffs on pears will be eliminated over three years.

"The European Union has been a trusted partner and vital market for New Zealand apples and pears over many decades. Our industry also partners with the EU in growing protected, branded cultivars for year-round supply of apples and pears."

"In the current global environment, it is more important than ever to develop partnerships that are forward looking, mutually beneficial and that facilitate safe trade. This EU-NZ FTA also provides a platform for new mechanisms, such as chapters covering: trade and environment; leadership in food systems; climate change; and indigenous cooperation, all of which will further deepen and expand the partnership in years to come."

The industry would also like to thank the NZ negotiators for their hard work over many years on this.