NZ-EU FTA Opens new opportunities - Auckland Business Chamber

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 17:41

The long negotiated Free Trade Deal between New Zealand and the European Union has got over the line, not perfect, but offering diversification and opportunities for tariff free exports and for opening a wide market of opportunity for exports of our core primary products, and for businesses wanting to tap into the huge goods and services market.

"Business needs to focus on what the deal opens up, and that’s access to the EU’s $3 trillion procurement market for goods and services across all levels of government, including new opportunities in healthcare, airports, and ports," says Mr Barnett.

"Dairy and red meat exporters are not happy and New Zealand Feta will need a new name, but this is a deal that gives us entrée to European’s biggest markets, and a gain of almost $2 billion a year in exports. That must not be wasted.

"It is a building platform with some pretty good opportunities to help recover our economy and set us up for the future."