Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 23:17

Holly Bennett (Te Arawa, NgÄti Whakaue, NgÄti Pikiao), founder of kaupapa MÄori government relations and communications firm Awhi, has won Young Business Person of the Year at the 2022 Newmarket Business Awards this evening.

"It is a true privilege to be acknowledged by my Te TÄ« TÅ«tahi (Newmarket) peers, less than five years into our business journey," Holly says.

"Awhi has always been about empowering others; we are fierce about the kaupapa we support and this acknowledgement is really testament to all those who have put their faith in us to date."

Awhi was founded with a distinct desire to change people’s perception of the government relations industry.

"We want to shift the deep-rooted, long held perception that lobbying is for the elite," Holly says.

"Access to government and having your voice heard is a democratic right. I couldn’t be more proud to lead a pakihi MÄori that supports other organisations, big and small, toward their own vision for mana motuhake."