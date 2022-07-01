|
Holly Bennett (Te Arawa, NgÄti Whakaue, NgÄti Pikiao), founder of kaupapa MÄori government relations and communications firm Awhi, has won Young Business Person of the Year at the 2022 Newmarket Business Awards this evening.
"It is a true privilege to be acknowledged by my Te TÄ« TÅ«tahi (Newmarket) peers, less than five years into our business journey," Holly says.
"Awhi has always been about empowering others; we are fierce about the kaupapa we support and this acknowledgement is really testament to all those who have put their faith in us to date."
Awhi was founded with a distinct desire to change people’s perception of the government relations industry.
"We want to shift the deep-rooted, long held perception that lobbying is for the elite," Holly says.
"Access to government and having your voice heard is a democratic right. I couldn’t be more proud to lead a pakihi MÄori that supports other organisations, big and small, toward their own vision for mana motuhake."
