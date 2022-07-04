Christchurch passenger numbers rising ahead of busy holiday period

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 05:01

From today, planes and passenger numbers at Christchurch Airport will ramp up to what will be a busy school holiday period for travellers.

On the busiest days, the airport is forecast to see up to 20,000 passengers on a combination of regional, jet and international flights.

Chief Aeronautical and Commercial Officer Justin Watson says it’s great to see the increasing numbers, with regional schedules reaching 100% of pre-Covid schedules.

"The flights have high numbers of passengers too, so friends and families are getting together and there’s a buzz around the terminal," he says.

"With the reopening of our borders, we’re seeing international services back in action. Singapore Airlines has increased to daily direct flights from here to Singapore with connections on to the UK and Europe, Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways are taking South Islanders to Fiji beaches six times a week in the holidays, and there are 45 trans-Tasman flights a week between here and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

"We can see the three Fridays of the July school holidays - July 8, 15 and 22 - will be especially busy, so suggest travellers allow a little more time to get through the airport and onto their flights.

"We also suggest people book their parking online when they book their flights. We have added more car parking capacity, but some of our most popular carparks fill quickly and we don’t want people disappointed or under pressure through not planning ahead or leaving enough time."