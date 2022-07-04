The primary sector 'needs to get on digital bus now'

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 09:30

Trust Alliance New Zealand (TANZ) will showcase a new digital tool at the Primary Industries New Zealand conference on 6/7 July in Auckland, which is aimed at helping food and fibre exporters keep up with ever increasing international compliance standards.

The ‘digital compliance product passport’ is an international standard, data sharing technology where everyone across the sector is able to securely contribute, control, collate and protect their crucial farm data. TANZ Executive Director Klaeri Schelhowe says "At the moment there is no easy mechanism for farmers and food producers to easily and directly input their farm’s data in a trustworthy way. The existing data exchange models are inefficient and a waste time which is why we have acted now to create a smarter way of collecting and sharing this important data." She says the value in the ‘digital compliance product passport’ is for the whole sector keep up with international standards or run the risk of being left behind and not have their products accepted into overseas markets". TANZ is a member based, non-profit organisation which is focused on helping local farmers and exporters navigate the complex and changing demands from international buyers through the creation of new digital tools.

Chris Claridge, Chair of TANZ, says "It's time for the primary sector to get on this digital bus so we can all work together to build the best solution for everyone. It’s the only way to collectively stay ahead of the increasing standard levels demanded for international market access."