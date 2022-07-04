'Make up your minds so NZ competes for workers or lose out'

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 10:09

"New Zealand needs to make up its mind if it is open for business and remove any barriers to make it easy for people with the skills we need to come here to keep our schools, hospitals, hospitality and tourism ventures running," says a frustrated Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

"We need to make up our minds: compete and win or take second place," he said. "We are still fortress New Zealand in all, but still keeping out the very workers we are desperate to get here and dashing hopes of a booming winter and holiday season."

Mr Barnett said there were 1,000 plus teacher vacancies around the country, but employers and applicants must leap through hoops to get a look in, along with nurses and doctors and an army of hospitality, accommodation, and tourism staff to deliver the service quality that upholds our national brand.

"Any barrier is a disincentive for people with skills so high in demand they can pick and choose where they go. Make it easy or we risk watching businesses close temporarily or close for good."