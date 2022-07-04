Crombie Lockwood announces new partnership with Trees for Survival

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 11:41

Crombie Lockwood today announced a new partnership with Trees for Survival.

Trees for Survival is a charitable trust which works with over 150 schools and local communities across New Zealand to grow and plant native trees along waterways and on erosion prone hillsides.

Their environmental education programme provides an opportunity for schoolchildren to make a practical difference to their environment as well as learn about conservation, revegetation, wetland restoration and protecting stream quality.

As a principal partner of Trees for Survival, Crombie Lockwood demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future says CEO, Carl O’Shea.

"Partnering with Trees for Survival is another way we can help to protect New Zealand for future generations. The dual outcomes of education and ecology attracted us to Trees for Survival and we’re excited to get involved."

By supporting a grass roots initiative like the Trees for Survival planting programme, Crombie Lockwood will assist and encourage conversation about climate change at a local level.

"Having Crombie Lockwood come on board as a Principal Partner helps Trees for Survival reach more children in more schools. This aids in achieving our goals of not only regenerating our native ecology through the planting of native trees, but also gives our children the opportunity to participate in a programme that addresses their concerns of environmental damage and climate change", says Dennis Millard, National Manager of Trees for Survival.

Doing right by the environment helps to reduce our environmental impact, sequestering carbon from the air and reducing the effects of climate change, ultimately reducing the risk of weather related incidents to help New Zealanders.