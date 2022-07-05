Supie seeks expressions of interest from retailers looking to access wholesale supply of groceries

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 10:08

Grocery alternative Supie is seeking expressions of interest from retailers, community groups or other organisations who wish to access wholesale supply of groceries.

The Commerce Commission’s report into the supermarket duopoly released earlier this year, found difficulties for retailers in obtaining competitively priced wholesale supply of grocery products and recommended the duopoly be required to provide access to wholesale supply.

"Our food system in New Zealand is becoming more reliant on the duopoly and their supply-chains, so we’ve developed an alternative supermarket for consumers and suppliers, and we can now provide an alternative wholesale option for other retailers" says Supie founder, Sarah Balle.

"While we applaud ComCom’s desire to open wholesale grocery supply, we are very concerned that the duopoly doing so will only increase their already supernormal profit levels and make life more difficult for suppliers." Says Sarah.

Supie is responding to the lack of access to wholesale supply of groceries in New Zealand that itself faced when entering the grocery retail market. Over the last 3 years, Supie has built its own supply-chain, including direct-supply from a network of more than 350 food producers, both locally and internationally, and now retails more than 6,000 products, with 100+ more suppliers on its waitlist.

Sarah says Supie’s goal has always been to drive better outcomes for consumers and suppliers and will continue to do that. She says the answer is in getting smarter about how our food system works in New Zealand and how we buy and sell food.

"We need to be innovative and invest in the models that will deliver food and groceries from suppliers to consumers more efficiently. As far as I am concerned the recommendations by ComCom will not result in cheaper groceries across New Zealand, so that’s why we’re doing something about it" Says Sarah.

Supie has been trialing wholesale supply of groceries over the past 5 months, with distribution from their order fulfillment centre in Wiri, South Auckland.

To register your interest, please click here: https://jb3fpevtqqi.typeform.com/to/lgDEUXcL