NZ Agricultural Show receives boost

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 11:17

Kids will be able to attend this year’s New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch for free, thanks to a generous grant from Kiwi Gaming Foundation.

The popular event is sponsored by VERO and organised by the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association.

"Their support means that we can introduce this initiative for children, up to 18 years old, in Canterbury and the surrounding areas," says general manager Tracy Ahern.

"We have a real focus on education and fun for children throughout The Show. We want every child in Canterbury to have the opportunity to come along."

The 2022 Show will be held from November 9 - 11, with several new initiatives to be unveiled in the lead-up.

Early bird tickets are on sale online from August 1. https://theshow.co.nz/