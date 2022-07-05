New measures show happiness of New Zealanders - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 11:45

New data from the 2021 General Social Survey (GSS) found that over three-quarters (78 percent) of New Zealanders rated their happiness the previous day as at least 7 out of 10, Stats NZ said today.

When asked to rate how happy they felt the previous day (on a scale from 0 to 10 where 0 is not at all happy and 10 is completely happy), over a third (37 percent) of New Zealanders reported very high levels of happiness (9 to 10).

On a similar scale, over half of New Zealanders (53 percent) reported very low anxiety levels (0 to 2), while only 3.4 percent reported very high anxiety levels (9 to 10). Women were over twice as likely as men to report very high (9 to 10) levels of anxiety the previous day (4.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively).

