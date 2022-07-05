New Zealanders’ mental wellbeing declines - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 11:46

Data from the 2021 General Social Survey showed that New Zealanders’ overall mental wellbeing has declined since 2018, Stats NZ said today.

Most New Zealanders remained satisfied with their lives as a whole in 2021, with a mean overall life satisfaction rating of 7.7 out of 10, the same as in 2018.

However, the proportions of people who said they felt cheerful and in good spirits, calm and relaxed, active and vigorous, woke up feeling fresh and rested, and had a life full of interesting things all or most of the time, have all declined significantly since 2018. These five measures form the WHO-5 mental wellbeing index and can be combined to assess a respondent’s overall level of mental wellbeing.

