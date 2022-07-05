Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 11:46

New Zealanders are getting better at speaking te reo Mâori and are more supportive of its use in day-to-day life, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

New data from the 2021 General Social Survey (GSS), collected between April and August 2021, showed that the ability of New Zealanders (aged 15 and over) to speak te reo Mâori in day-to-day conversation has improved.

Since 2018, the proportion of people able to speak more than a few words or phrases of te reo Mâori rose from 24 percent to 30 percent. This follows a previous, smaller, rise between 2016 and 2018.

E tupu tonu ana te matatau me te tautoko i te reo Mâori - Media release

Kei te pai haere ngâ tângata o Aotearoa ki te kôrero i te reo Mâori, â, kei te kaha ake hoki te tautoko i tôna whakamahinga i roto i ngâ mahi o ia râ, e ai ki te kôrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ i te râ nei.

Ka kitea i roto i ngâ raraunga hou mai i te Tirohanga Pâpori Whânui (GSS) 2021, i kohia i waenga i ngâ marama o Âperira me Âkuhata 2021, kua piki haere te môhio o ngâ tângata o Aotearoa (neke atu i te 15 tau te pakeke) ki te kôrero i te reo Mâori i roto i ngâ kôrerorero noa o ia râ.

Mai i te tau 2018 kua piki hoki te ôwehenga o ngâ tângata ka kaha ki te kôrero kia neke atu i ngâ kupu me ngâ kîanga ruarua noa mai i te 24 ôrau ki te 30 ôrau. E whai ana tçnei i tçtahi pikinga iti iho o mua i waenga i te tau 2016 me te tau 2018.

