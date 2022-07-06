Kiwi production studio celebrates one year with global collective announcement

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 10:30

Local boutique production agency, The Bakery Collective, creates brand stories and experiences through creative storytelling content. After a successful ï¬rst year in business, initially launching from its owners’ Titirangi home during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bakery has now set its sights on onboarding overseas collaborators to bolster its oï¬ering.

The Bakery coined its name from founder Steve Baker, who began his career working internationally on a range of renowned brands such as Reebok, Les Mills, Unicef and Lotto.

Steve has experience spanning documentary, drama, reality television and commercials and was driven to utilise his local and global connections to build a collective of like-minded creatives. His passion for this eventually led to the conception of The Bakery Collective, just in time for The Bakery’s ï¬rst birthday.

The Bakery Collective is a group of passionate local and international talent who work together to create standout pieces of ï¬lm, photography and content for brands. Made up of approximately 25 creative thinkers, directors, photographers, producers, art directors, editors, sound designers, colorists, talent and more, the collective currently spans New Zealand, Australia and Los Angeles.

"We’ve worked hard to build a collective of creative and passionate people who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and craft to every brief and client. We’re now looking to collaborate with more brands and businesses to utilise these skills to help them push their stories forward," says Baker.

The Bakery has a unique approach when it comes to delivering to a brief, where others might stray away from competition, The Bakery identiï¬es like-minded studios and individuals to onboard and collaborate with instead - ultimately working together to deliver work a cut-above the rest. This way of working will exemplify itself in a new partnership currently underway with a creative studio based in Melbourne, yet to be announced.

"We’re really excited to be partnering with well-known and admired creatives across the Tasman to leverage incredible talent. We’re big believers in working collaboratively to create work that brings fresh perspectives to our clients’ brands and being able to tap into esteemed creative talent locally and globally to do so is really exciting. Watch this space," says Baker.

The Bakery has had an impressive ï¬rst year since launch, working on brands such as Les Mills, Reebok, Unicef and Post Transition, with more projects and announcements in the works.