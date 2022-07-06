NZ Post's new stamps showcase artwork from IHC Art Awards

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 10:59

Four winning artworks from the IHC Art Awards L’affare People’s Choice Award (2019 - 2021) category will feature in NZ Post’s newest stamp release.

IHC is New Zealand’s leading provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities and its Art Awards are an annual highlight for the organisation.

The four artworks selected for the stamp collection are by Matthew Tonkin (2021), Katie McMillan (2020), Malachi Oldridge (2019) and Charlize Wilson (2018).

NZ Post Collectables Programme and Content Manager Lynette Townsend says NZ Post is proud to support IHC by showcasing the talents of Kiwis with an intellectual disability.

"These stamps allow the artists to tell their stories through their creations, and we feel honoured to be able to feature their outstanding artworks on our stamps and support these talented people," Townsend said.

The work of IHC Art Awards artists, especially the prize winners, is exceptional says IHC Programmes General Manager Janine Stewart.

"The stamp issue recognises this and it’s great more New Zealanders will get to see their work."

This year the awards attracted entries from 412 artists from all over New Zealand.

The top 100 artworks, selected by the judging panel made up of actor Libby Hunsdale, sculptor Simon Lewis Wards, and Student Volunteer Army CEO Sam Johnson, will go on display in a pop-up gallery at 69 Willis St, Wellington from 28 July.

To see and purchase the full range of stamps visit collectables.nzpost.co.nz

About the stamps:

$1.70 Matthew Tonkin, ‘Aeroplane’ - Matthew’s screen print, the L’affare People’s Choice Award winner in 2021, was created at Two4nine art studio in Auckland. It is the result of his time spent mastering techniques and experimenting with colours and his own unique designs.

$3.00 Katie McMillan, ‘Colourful Unicorn’ - "I love all the bright colours and making this. I hope when people see it, they are happy," says Katie about her 2020 winning artwork, which is made from coloured acrylic pompoms over a paper-mâché support, mounted on a shield.

$3.80 Malachi Oldridge, ‘My Nani as a MÄori Girl’ - Malachi won in 2019 with a graphite pencil drawing on paper, paying tribute to his grandmother. The artwork is influenced by the late E. Mervyn Taylor’s artwork, ‘MÄori Girl (Hina)’.

$5.10 Charlize Wilson, ‘Looking Out from the Inside’ - Charlize was only 13 when she won the L’affare People’s Choice Award in 2018 for her acrylic piece. She says art helps her "be herself" and that she likes doing art, "because it’s so much fun".