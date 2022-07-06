Burnout: the business burden that is still being ignored - Skills Consulting Group

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 11:56

A Skills Consulting Group report gives a stark warning to Canterbury businesses that don’t prioritise workplace wellbeing - organisations will be out of people and out of pocket if employers continue putting their head in the sand.

Newly released data from the Skills Consulting Group Work Wellbeing Index surveying more than 1800 New Zealand workers revealed Canterbury’s wellbeing score out of 100 is 56, six points down from twelve months ago - and the lowest ranked of all New Zealand regions.

While the New Zealand’s average wellbeing score is 61 and is consistent with last year’s national score (62), the Index shows that a third of Kiwi businesses still don’t have any kind of wellbeing programme in place, despite one in three employees say they have either experienced burnout or known someone who has in their workplace.

"Burnout is insidious and invasive for both the person suffering and the business they work for. It’s a disease, which left untreated, can leave the person scared and the business out of pocket," says Jane Kennelly, GM Wellbeing, Skills Consulting Group.

"The fact that one third of Kiwi businesses still haven’t got the message means there is a mis-match between what employees need and what businesses are offering. If businesses don’t take heed they will pay with people on long-term sick leave, growing attrition rates and increased recruitment costs."

The research points to the key drivers of wellbeing including showing genuine care, enabling personal care, having wellbeing structures and programmes in place, enabling care of others, manager genuine care, and team member and colleague care.

"If an organisation understands these critical drivers then they can start pulling together the programmes and tools their staff need," said Kennelly.

The research also shows that certain industries and other demographics are struggling more than others with burnout. The highest levels of burnout are in the government (47%) and healthcare (48%) sectors. Meanwhile women were more likely, at 41%, than men (34%) to experience burnout in the workplace.

"The fact that healthcare workers experienced higher levels of burnout is unsurprising, given the ongoing pressures on that workforce," says Kennelly. "In terms of women, it’s likely that women were responsible for the bulk of the childcare at home at the same time as managing their workload in a pandemic environment."

According to Kennelly, there is a way forward and it starts with understanding Ok-nomics - a concept that centres on if staff ‘are OK’ and feeling valued, rewarded, and listened-to, will create a culture of success. Staff who don’t will have the opposite effect.

"Once leaders understand and accept this concept they can look at the wellbeing drivers and start pulling together a strategy to transform their workforce. It isn’t about providing fruit and discounted gym memberships, it’s about the systemic care of understanding the cause, identifying what your people need and treating the cause - not the symptoms."

Click here to read the SCG Work Wellbeing Index 2022 Burn Out report.