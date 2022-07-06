Entries open for 2022 Deloitte Fast 50

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 15:02

The Deloitte Fast 50, the index that ranks and celebrates fast growing Kiwi companies, is open for entries until Monday 22 August. The 2022 results will be announced on 19 October.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says the Fast 50, now in its 22nd year, continues to celebrate the success of businesspeople and entrepreneurs whose companies have cracked the formula for growth.

"This year’s theme ‘Impossible? Possible!" will showcase entrepreneurs who’ve show it’s possible to achieve fast growth against the odds. They’ve found ways to not only survive but also thrive in one of the most challenging business climates we’ve seen in decades," said Mr Hale.

The Fast 50 programme includes the national Deloitte Fast 50 index and associated regional awards and the Master of Growth index recognising established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth.

"Now in its 22nd year, the Fast 50 celebrates all elements which contribute to successful business growth, at both a regional and national level," said Mr Hale.

Mr Hale encourages all fast-growing businesses to enter by filling out the simple online entry form.

"The straightforward entry process only takes 10 to 15 minutes but the rewards from making the index are immeasurable," he says.

The Fast 50 Programme is supported by sponsor BNZ. For more information on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 50, including entry criteria, how to enter and key dates, visit www.fast50.co.nz