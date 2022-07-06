Peugeot PureTech efficiency worth a year of free fuel - Peugeot New Zealand

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 15:55

One European car brand is so confident about the efficiency of its latest range, it is prepared to pay for your fuel for a whole year.

Peugeot New Zealand CEO, Chris Brown, says the award-winning PureTech engines are so advanced they can deliver more fuel efficiency than many of their competition’s hybrid vehicles.-

"Now you can get all the benefits of a hybrid and much more with no compromise on driving performance, and especially appealing right now - no cost on your fuel for 12 months when you purchase any PureTech engine model this month.

"It’s a performance win-win!" says Brown.

Drivers are rightly very conscious of their rising fuel costs, as well as their emissions and the impact of their vehicle on the environment, but not everyone is ready for an EV with the performance and range compromises they can bring.

Peugeot is solving this problem with its new range of hyper-efficient PureTech, Euro 6 engines featuring advanced technology, including reduced weight materials and direct injection to three-cylinders, providing the kind of performance normally associated with much bigger engines - not to mention winning the International Engine Of the Year award four years in a row.

The additional Euro 6 status represents Europe’s latest, most efficient engine classification. This category is 67% cleaner than the previous Euro 5 engines in terms of emissions and efficiency, and Peugeot’s PureTech enhances these levels even more.

In contrast, many of Peugeot’s New Zealand competitors are still using Euro 5 engines - regulated in 2009.

For more details on how you can save with Peugeot’s PureTech free fuel offer click here - https://www.peugeot-newzealand.co.nz/offers/puretech-open-house/