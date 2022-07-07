Fiji visitation 'returns to pre-pandemic levels'

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 09:30

47,000 sunseekers flocked to Fiji in May 2022 including 10,000 New Zealanders Occupancy levels exceed 2019 levels in June 20,000 Kiwis expected to visit Fiji’s tropical shores in July From July there will be 34 flights per week to Fiji from around Aotearoa

In case you missed it on your Instagram feed - Fiji travel is not only back, it’s booming, with visitor numbers returning to, and in some cases exceeding, pre-pandemic levels.

After more than two years of border closures, Fiji is now experiencing unprecedented visitor numbers with May seeing over 47,000 sunseekers flocking to Fiji from Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada - including over 10,000 Kiwis jumping on a plane for a dose of Fiji sunshine.

And in June 2022, resort occupancy levels exceeded 2019 pre-pandemic numbers and are showing no signs of slowing down with an estimated 20,000 Kiwis plotting their island escape in July. From July there will be 34 flights per week to Fiji from around Aotearoa.

Tourism Fiji New Zealand Regional Director, Sonya Lawson, says these numbers are beyond expectations,

"We asked Kiwis to support our pacific island neighbour in their economic recovery, so you can imagine how thrilled Fiji’s resorts are, to be at over 80% capacity just three months after New Zealand borders reopening."

"Tourism is very significant in Fiji, making up 40 per cent of the GDP and employing around 1 in 8 locals, so we’re very grateful that people are choosing to spend their holiday time out in our idyllic nation."

Plantation Island Resort reported that Kiwis accounted for around 40% of ticket sales in the last three months, citing reconnecting with family and friends as being the major drawcard, and Fiji being well-positioned as a central meeting point for people to come together from around the world.

It’s easy to see why Fiji is such a popular destination amongst Kiwis - whether you fancy flopping on the beach and working your way down the cocktail list, checking in to your resort’s spa, venturing out to the islands for an adventure or heading to check out the local shops and diners - there’s something for everyone. And it’s only a short 3 hour flight away!