Queenstown says 'Hola' to its first dedicated Agaveria

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 10:05

Hola!

Queenstown’s first dedicated tequila and mezcal-inspired cocktail bar opens its doors this week, bringing a taste of Mexico to New Zealand’s home of adventure.

Little Mez is the latest creation from the innovative team at Future Hospitality Group, which owns and operates some of the resort town’s most beloved hospitality outlets.

Putting a serious stake in the ground by bringing Queenstown’s first dedicated Agaveria to life, the group declares it will be known as the ‘Mexican Liquor Merchants’ with over 80 tequilas and mezcals direct from Mexico.

Situated below its immensely popular Mexican-inspired sister restaurant Margo’s in an out-of-the-way basement off Queenstown Mall, Little Mez will feature a range of liquors exclusively, with bottle prices ranging from $60 to $850 or even bespoke bottles up to $3,000.

"Some are the only ones in New Zealand, which means when it’s gone, it’s gone," says co-owner James Ace. "Most of them though, if you can find them you’ll only find them in one or two other venues in the country.

"Little Mez is Queenstown’s first dedicated Agaveria introducing you to tequila or mezcal-based cocktails, top shelf agave-based spirits, organic wines, and Mexican beers.

"If margaritas aren’t your thing, visitors can settle in at the bar and sip neat from a locally hand-made clay cup. The team’s also been working hard on delivering a delicious non-alcoholic cocktail menu!"

If you've never heard of mezcal, you’re not alone. James and business partner Bert Haines say it's time to get to know it.

"It used to be a bit of a well-kept secret but people are just catching on how interesting this spirit is, a bit like tequila’s smoky cousin."

A ‘Trust Little Mez’ option will be available in this intimate venue, enabling bartenders to create a unique flavour profile to suit individual tastes. For those who would like a bite or two to go with their drinks then Mexican-inspired plates from Executive Chef Matt Tobin will also be available.

Future Hospitality Group is renowned for its resilience in the face of the pandemic, opening two new venues - Margo’s and the Queenstown Ice Bar - in the past two years. It also operates lakeside outlets Little Blackwood and Minus 5º ICE BAR.

It currently is a finalist in four categories of the Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2022, and in 2021 it was a finalist in the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce Employer of the Year award.