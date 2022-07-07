Australia's Munro Footwear Group tightens data

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 13:02

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) has created an integrated data foundation platform using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to support its e-commerce transformation agenda.

Munro Footwear Group (MFG), Australia’s largest privately-owned footwear company, offers an extensive portfolio of trusted brands such as Midas, Django and Juliette, Colorado, and Diana Ferrari. The company is ready for its next stage of growth - with an impressive retail and e-commerce network firmly established, MFG has identified the strategies and technologies required to deliver what will be a market-leading experience in footwear.

When COVID-19 hit and MFG was forced to temporarily close its stores, the company identified an urgent need to strengthen its existing online offering. To accelerate the company’s digital roadmap, Keng Ng, chief technology officer (CTO) at MFG, prioritised building an intelligent digital back-end that would connect every facet of the business required to deliver a positive customer experience, and solve the historical disconnect between the footwear industry and e-commerce.

"While a slightly too small or large top may not result in a return, the same cannot be said about footwear. For this reason, footwear remains one of the last retail categories to fully embrace online sales. This, along with the internal complexities faced after conducting eight acquisitions over the last decade, prompted us to engage a specialist to help connect our data requirements, integrate multiple systems, and provide us the flexibility to unplug and connect new ‘things’ so that changes to the business aren’t open-heart surgery each time," said Ng.

MFG selected Boomi’s low-code, cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to integrate the systems that make up its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce operations. This enabled MFG to bridge its in-house retail application with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and ordering systems, in less than a month.

As a result, MFG enabled ‘ship-from-store’ capabilities across 26 pilot stores in a space of four weeks, facilitating business continuity during the pandemic. Based on the company’s online revenue generated from these pilot stores, MFG plans to roll out this service across its remaining retail network by the end of 2022.

"The Boomi AtomSphere Platform enables us to connect operations so we have visibility and control over our data, allowing us to make real-time decisions and furthering our expansion online," said Ng. "These connections also helped us mitigate supply chain issues by enacting quick, tactile changes while some of our containers were held up in Asia for several months."

MFG selected the Boomi platform for its versatility, development speed, and ease of use. With more than 200 integrations live, MFG now launches services faster, has resilient operations, and offers flexibility for new systems and applications in the business.

As MFG continues to accelerate its digital roadmap, the company will prioritise building intelligence into the business and across all banners to ensure customer personalisation.

"There’s a lot of data that just lives in people’s minds. Our goal was to capture that information in a consistent way that drives real-time intelligence, whether it’s in the office, in the warehouse, or on the shop floor," said Ng.

Nathan Gower, Head of Business Development, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi said, "Traditional retailers experienced a battering during COVID-19, with in and out lockdowns across the country testing the business viability of those heavily relying on brick-and-mortar. By using Boomi to create a central nervous system for its systems and data, Munro Footwear Group overcame these hurdles and kept pace with the digital economy. From here it’s onward and upward for the company, with the integrated data foundation primed to drive intelligence and embed personalisation across the business."