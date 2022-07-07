Kiwibank partners to support business emission reduction

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 16:11

Kiwibank will partner with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority on the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund (GIDI) Private Finance Pilot, which rewards businesses trying to do the right thing by Aotearoa by supporting them with emission reduction.

The pilot scheme will see a range of financial providers co-fund projects to support applicants move away from fossil fuels.

Kiwibank’s purpose is to make Kiwi better off, and a key pillar of that is committing to mainstreaming sustainable finance for Kiwi businesses as well as supporting decarbonisation projects.

Kiwibank Head of Sustainable Finance, Tom Williams said that when listening to customers, their commitment to improving sustainable operations comes through loud and clear.

"As a purpose-driven partner committed to enabling our customers to transition to a low carbon economy, we wanted to reward that innovative, sustainable action through our deals."

"Our expert support is more than just finance. It includes supporting customers to measure and understand their emissions, providing access to professional networks, and sharing customer success stories," he said.

Successful applicants will find a Kiwibank team ready to help through competitive fixed or variable interest rates, funding, and discounts considered based on impact and purpose.

"We know we need to run our business in a way that helps our customers, our people, the communities we operate in and the environment. This pilot aims to do exactly that by supporting Kiwi businesses away from fossil fuels," Williams said.

Kiwibank achieved B-Corp certification in 2021 and more recently was recognised as winners of the 2022 INFINZ ESG Award.

The New Zealand-owned bank also has a Responsible Business Banking Policy which puts the interests and values of Kiwi ahead of short-term business considerations, backed by the belief that this will have a positive impact on New Zealand, its people and te taiao (the environment) over years to come.