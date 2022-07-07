Air New Zealand increases capacity to Los Angeles and Seoul

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 17:20

Air New Zealand will boost capacity between Auckland and two of its popular destinations - Los Angeles and Seoul, adding an additional 21,200 seats between the two routes.

Between 15 August and 29 October 2022, Air New Zealand will increase frequency between Auckland and Los Angeles from seven to ten services per week on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to compliment its daily Boeing 777 service.

Services between Auckland and Seoul will increase from one per week to three a week between 12 September and 24 October 2022 and will operate on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the changes come in response to pent up demand from customers travelling in both directions.

"With the New Zealand border fully opened and the reduction in Covid travel restrictions, customers are telling us they’re ready to travel. With the return of international tourism, these additional flights will give customers more options and opportunities to experience the joy of travel once again."

"The extra capacity will add 33% more seats on the Los Angeles route each week and double that on Seoul. This extra capacity will ensure we meet the growing demand we’ve been seeing for travel over the last month."

Auckland and Los Angeles flight schedule between 15 August and 29 October 2022:

Flight number

Origin

Destination

Departs

Arrives

Aircraft

Frequency

NZ4

Auckland

Los Angeles

23:15

16:20

Boeing 787

Wed, Fri, Sun

NZ3

Los Angeles

Auckland

22:50

6:45

Boeing 787

Wed, Fri, Sun

NZ6

Auckland

Los Angeles

20:15

13:20

Boeing 777

Daily

NZ5

Los Angeles

Auckland

21:50

5:45

Boeing 777

Daily

Auckland and Seoul flight schedule between 12 September to 24 October 2022:

Flight number

Origin

Destination

Departs

Arrives

Aircraft

Frequency

NZ75

Auckland

Seoul

9:55

18:55

Boeing 787

Fri, Sun

NZ76

Seoul

Auckland

16:50

7:05

Boeing 787

Mon, Sat

NZ75

Auckland

Seoul

10:55

18:55

Boeing 787

Fri, Sun

NZ76

Seoul

Auckland

16:50

8:05

Boeing 787

Mon, Sat

Fares for the additional flights are on sale now at www.airnewzealand.com