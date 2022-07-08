FMA appoints Margot Gatland to Head of Enforcement

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 12:23

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana TÄtai Hokohoko has confirmed the appointment of Margot Gatland as its new Head of Enforcement. Ms Gatland was previously the Acting Head of Enforcement at the FMA.

Liam Mason, FMA General Counsel, said: "Margot Gatland has been confirmed as our new Head of Enforcement after an extensive local and international search.

"This is a crucial role, responsible for leading all the FMA’s work to enforce the law and prosecute misconduct.

"Given the importance of enforcement at the FMA, we wanted to test the market to ensure we appointed the best person to the role. We received a high level of interest from both local and overseas candidates. The interest in the role reflects the high regard in which the FMA is held, and we’re delighted that we have the right skills and experience inside the FMA with Margot."

Ms Gatland has been with the FMA since December 2017, when she joined as a senior solicitor. She brought with her extensive experience in both Aotearoa and the UK, having worked at the Serious Fraud Office, Meredith Connell, commercial firms and in government. Margot is well respected for her credentials as a litigation lawyer and has already led a number of successful FMA prosecutions."