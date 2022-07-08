STEEL HORIZONS event proves construction industry winner in London

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 16:40

Innovative Kiwi light steel technology manufacturer Howick Limited has laid down the gauntlet to the construction world, kicking off a series of thought leadership events designed to challenge the sector to work smarter. STEEL HORIZONS | LONDON 2022 took place on Thursday, 23 June, bringing together industry leaders from the architectural, design, engineering and building sectors. Defying the British Rail strikes on the day, the event proved a complete success with full attendance at New Zealand House in Haymarket.

The construction sector is the largest individual sector globally by value. It has been notoriously slow to adopt new ways of building. In fact, building practices have changed little in the last 20 years despite huge shifts in technology over that time. Now, Howick Ltd is tackling that issue head-on with its STEEL HORIZONS events promoting smarter, more efficient ways of building.

Brainchild of Howick CEO Nick Coubray, STEEL HORIZONS is a series of events that Howick is hosting in key global markets over the coming years. Each one is designed to showcase how innovation and modern methods of construction are being applied to build better buildings more efficiently.

STEEL HORIZONS | LONDON 2022 was the first of these events, taking place in the Penthouse Suite of New Zealand House in London’s Haymarket. Nick Coubray described the venue as iconic, with attendees afforded spectacular panoramic views of the London skyline. He says it was the ideal setting for industry leaders to ponder how technology may shape similar vistas in years to come.

The London showcase featured guest speakers representing a range of leading-edge construction disciplines. They offered an international as well as local perspective on the industry and its future.

The breadth of topics covered by the presentations was hand-picked to demonstrate how adopting modern technologies is changing building for the better.

Dave Cooper, the engaging host of online industry show Dave Cooper LIVE, opened proceedings with a quick-fire global view of innovation in the built environment. Given Dave spends his time visiting and speaking with construction businesses the world over that are "building better buildings smarter", he was well placed to summarise the key themes emerging in the sector, and his presentation zoomed in on the insight that "the profit is in the process".

This was followed with presentations on technology and intelligent automation (IA) in building, computational construction and fabrication, a look at the platform approach for Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) for construction, how design-led, manufacturer-enabled approaches can make for better buildings, and finally a view on how telescopic light steel framing is transforming interior and retrofit building.

A full overview of the presentations and programme for this inaugural event is available at steelhorizons.com.

Additional shows are now in the pipeline for other parts of the world, with details to be announced as they come to light. "The STEEL HORIZONS shows provide us with a unique platform to showcase how technology can change things for the better in construction. The benefits are many, ranging from massively reduced wastage, to improved efficiency, faster build times and better buildings, so it is really important for the industry," says Nick Coubray. "The feedback from London has been fantastic, so we are now working on taking this concept to other regions."

Those interested in joining Howick for STEEL HORIZONS events in other parts of the world can find out more and register for updates via the Howick website at howickltd.com.