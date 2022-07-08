Climate Friendly Cart by CarbonClick now available - CarbonClick

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 17:35

By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud solution, Climate Friendly Cart delivers a high-integrity, climate-friendly shopping experience at point of sale

Auckland, New Zealand - July 08, 2022 - CarbonClick Ltd today announced that its Climate Friendly Cart is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Climate Friendly Cart integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud solution and lets businesses attract and retain customers by offering a high-integrity, climate-

friendly shopping experience at point of sale.

"Consumers are increasingly shifting their purchase patterns toward businesses that demonstrate meaningful climate action," said Dave Rouse, CarbonClick CEO. "The CarbonClick solution is a simple way to enhance both environmental credentials and customer engagement while restoring our planet."

Climate Friendly Cart offers consumers the opportunity to take real climate action and contribute to tangible and transparent projects at checkout. By adding the "Green Button" via SAP Commerce Cloud solution at checkout, businesses can help bring meaningful improvements to ecosystems and communities around the world.

"The CarbonClick solution was designed for the enterprise market from the get-go and employs enterprise grade security and speed," said Rouse. "Climate Friendly Cart is a simple, integrated solution that presents customers with high-quality, impactful carbon offsetting. It’s imperative for CarbonClick to uphold the highest levels of trust and integrity; therefore, our solution allows for rigorous transparency for businesses and consumers."

By using Climate Friendly Cart, businesses can enjoy these benefits:

- Build consumer trust in carbon offsetting through track and trace functionality - Measurable improvement in repurchase rates and customer loyalty

