Prvidr appoints new CEO to continue 100% year-on-year growth

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 09:57

Telecoms industry veteran David Joss joins SaaS platform company Prvidr to drive further expansion following record period of growth.

Leading multi-product reseller (MPR) platform Prvidr enables major brands to offer customers a wider range of products and services by rapidly entering new industries and retailing utilities, telecoms and cloud services.

Prvidr currently supports well-known household brands, such as Coles and Catch.com.au, as well as providing unique multi-brand services to Macquarie Telecom, Moose Mobile and Vaya/Amaysim.

New CEO, David Joss, will lead the company as it further expands its client base and industry verticals.

Joss’s most recent role was CEO of Southern Phone where he successfully led the business through its sale to AGL in 2019. He was also previously CEO of Bendigo Bank Telco, CEO of Community Telco Australia, and an executive with Singtel Optus.

Prvidr Managing Director Matt Goodlet said this experience makes David Joss uniquely qualified to lead Prvidr.

"David’s rich heritage building virtual brands across banking, telcos, retail and energy are the exact competencies needed to operate and grow Prvidr.

"There simply isn’t a better CEO candidate and we are thrilled to have him join us."

Joss said he was excited to be joining the Prvidr team at this pivotal time.

"I am looking forward to leading the growth of the business and building on the impressive foundations that have been laid," he said.

Joss said there are rich opportunities in the market for Prvidr and that it has an important role to play in supporting companies to enable their adjacencies and support customers.

"Telcos will enter the energy sector, energy operators will enter telecoms, and both should be providing their customers with appropriate cloud services. It’s all about leveraging the customer relationship and bringing together multiple products in a simple and effective channel. Enabling MPRs to deliver on this vision of a one-customer-multi-service business model is a complex undertaking, but something Prvidr has a track record of achieving.

"My joining Prvidr is as much a vote of confidence in the business and technology platform the team has built over the past seven years, as it is in the market opportunity," said Joss.

Launched in 2015, Prvidr has grown rapidly, scaling from five staff to over sixty employees, and from three Australian clients to more than fifteen clients across Asia Pacific.

Most recently Prvidr has collaborated with SingTel Optus to enable both large-scale retail brands to launch new telco products and services, as well as new market entrants to rapidly and cost effectively enter new verticals such as telecommunications.