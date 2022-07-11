Teltrac Communications appoints Bart Brichau as new CEO

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 11:23

Teltrac Communications announced that Bart Brichau has been appointed as new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Bart will succeed acting CEO Michael Myles and assume responsibilities on July 11th, 2022.

Julie Millar, Board Chair explains: "Bart’s skills will complement and add to the existing skills of the leadership team and particularly Mike Miles, who will take up the position of General Manager. We do sincerely extend our utmost gratitude to Mike Miles for the commitment and dedication he has provided while undertaking the dual role of National Sales Manager and acting CEO."

Bart has an outstanding track record in the ICT, audio-visual automation and integration industries spanning three decades across New Zealand and internationally. Bart’s career started at Alcatel in Europe in 1991. The next 12 years in Europe, Bart grew to manage teams across Europe for companies like Level 3 Communications (now Lumen Technologies).

In New Zealand, Bart spent over six years at Spark managing large ICT technical teams. He later joined Microsoft New Zealand as manager of the technical specialist unit. Since then, Bart has been involved with a few start-up companies as Vice President for the Asia Pacific region. Bart was managing director of a New Zealand based e-commerce audiovisual company, which he grew to double revenue and successfully exited in 2019. Most recently, Bart was Group General Manager at Automation Associates in Auckland.

Bart comments: "I am excited to join Teltrac Communications. Together with Mike and the Teltrac team, I look forward to further building on the solid foundation that the founders and Craig Hutchison have laid over the last 32 years. The convergence of ICT and audiovisual technology has accelerated during the Covid pandemic and Teltrac is in prime position to help New Zealand businesses solve their technology challenges."