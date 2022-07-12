Glasstrail launches to 'help companies spot threats early'

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 09:47

Ransomware and cyber attacks are sadly nothing new, but remote work has meant cases are happening more often says expert.

The work-from-home phenomena has altered the cyber security threatscape, as companies’ internet and cloud services have grown exponentially during Covid-19 - giving hackers a much larger surface area to attack.

Adversaries are now more sophisticated than ever before using reconnaissance tools to plan out their attacks. And a distributed workforce and decentralised IT have inadvertently increased the risk and subsequently are easy targets for malicious actors.

While ransomware has long posed a cyber security threat to companies, Pete Bailey, Theta’s recently appointed head of Cyber Security and well-known cyber security commentator, says the problem has exploded in recent years. In their 2021 report, the National Cyber Security Centre recorded 404 incidents affecting nationally significant organisations - a 15% increase over 2019.

"We are seeing numbers rise significantly. While we attribute this to several factors, there’s no question that there are a lot more open doors to access networks now that employees are working remotely.

One of the issues for companies is that it's nearly impossible to manage threats if you don’t have a complete picture of your online portfolio, especially when there is no central place to check for changes quickly. Being able to see yourself as an adversary sees you is the first step to managing risks."

Bailey and the team at Theta, has recently launched Glasstrail, to identify and resolve cyber risks. It is intelligent scanning software that identifies the information that a hacker could optimise to launch future attacks. Simply put, it finds, assesses and monitors external cyber risks and vulnerabilities that are visible to bad actors.

Specifically designed for Kiwi businesses, it enables security teams to supercharge their responsiveness to risks and vulnerabilities, without needing to increase headcount. Even those that have no dedicated cyber team can use Glasstrail to cover the bases - or engage a professional to use Glasstrail on their behalf.

Glasstrail scans more than 20 different information sources and looks for more than 40 types of security signals across the internet - things like compromised email credentials or vulnerable websites. It then prioritises the risks and tells you in plain English what action needs to be taken every week.

"Businesses can’t fix problems they don't know about. And this is why issues can quickly escalate into a crisis.

"Glasstrail ensures organisations are made aware of cyber security risks regularly and tells them how to address it, giving them peace of mind."