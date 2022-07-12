NZ businesses should consider 'Core Web Vitals' to gain competitive advantage

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 10:03

New Zealand award-winning technology company, Raygun, has released a report urging Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) to consider Core Web Vitals as an opportunity to gain an advantage over competitors.

The report 'The CTO's Guide to Core Web Vitals' is in response to Google implementing three criteria, essentially measuring if a website is fast, stable and responsive - with the score ultimately affecting its search ranking.

Despite Google implementing the criteria in 2021, a March 2022 assessment carried out by Wattspeed of 1.8M prominent URLs found that only 38% were passing all three Core Web Vitals. Raygun’s analysis of New Zealand’s largest e-commerce sites, including Countdown, Farmers and The Warehouse, found that 80% were not meeting Google’s new thresholds according to data gathered via the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX).

NZ-based CEO John-Daniel Trask says this could be a chance for smaller, more agile New Zealand brands to leap at the missed opportunity.

"No business can afford to ignore customer experience. Google has created urgency by making Core Web Vitals a ranking factor, which can make or break a business, but long-term, these metrics also help your customer to navigate, enjoy, and come back to your digital storefront. A few optimisations to your website can create a big advantage over your competitors." says John-Daniel Trask, CEO, Raygun.

Raygun’s report shows impressive improvements for those who have captured the opportunity. Tech news website, Netzwelt achieved a 27% increase in page views and an 18% increase in ad revenue by improving its Core Web Vitals scores, and global agriculture e-commerce ecosystem platform, Agrofy, reported improvements resulting in a 76% reduction in abandonment rate.

Over 100,000 developers use Raygun in more than 120 countries, helping software teams monitor the real-world performance of their code through the eyes of their user.