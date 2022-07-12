Border crossings continue to climb - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 11:46

The number of border crossings continued to climb in May 2022 as border restrictions eased further, Stats NZ said today.

Total border crossings in May 2022 were 344,800, up from 266,700 in April 2022, but still well below the almost 1 million border crossings in May 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, when COVID-19 related travel and border restrictions were introduced, the number of border crossings fell to a low of 15,900 in May 2020. They reached a high of 189,500 in May 2021 during the trans-Tasman travel bubble, before their latest climb.

Border crossings include all arrivals and departures, either for short-term trips or longer-term migration, by people living overseas or in New Zealand.

