Mooven appoints Nick Walsh as sales lead for Australian eastern states

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 12:31

Construction tech platform Mooven, today announced it has appointed Nick Walsh as account executive based out of New South Wales. He will be responsible for accelerating customer growth across Australia’s eastern states.

Walsh offers a strong resume of start-up and fast-growing tech company experience, with sales roles at Uber Eats in its early days launching into Australia, Lightspeed (formerly Kounta), eBev, and Hubster. He joins from fintech Deferit, where he led a sales team and was responsible for partnerships strategy.

"More often than not, the cars we drive in today boast the latest user technologies and have been purpose built in factories backed by data and analytics for smarter operations. But the roads and infrastructure our lives run on hasn’t been as quick to realise the benefits of smarter tech," said Walsh. "Mooven works closely with all the parties involved in roading and public transport, and we’re primed to help them evangelise technology, bringing the right data closer to decision makers to leap ahead and change the economics of how projects are delivered."

Mooven provides operational teams with the ability to accelerate infrastructure delivery while minimising disruption to local communities. This is achieved by delivering data-backed insights that show the real-time impacts of construction work, such as traffic congestion or noise pollution, allowing delivery teams to plan smarter and adjust when needed.

Based in Sydney, Walsh will report to and work closely with Mooven’s co-founder and CEO Micah Gabriels, who is also leading the company’s U.S. expansion.

"Australia has embarked on an ambitious and world leading infrastructure plan that is seeing its major cities and centres transform, with significant investment in public transportation. This is an exciting time and will set the country up for future success, however the process can be painful and inefficient," said Gabriels. "Nick’s experience, energy and deep curiosity make him uniquely placed to help drive new and smarter ways of working."

The announcement follows two recent senior appointments. Auckland-based principal engineer Marina Goldburt joins from Auror with a 20-year career in software development, and product design lead Gavin Cammell, also based in Auckland, draws on more than 10 years of experience in UX design roles with his last stint at edtech Storypark.