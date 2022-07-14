Corporate Traveller data indicates 'business travel confidence is on the rise'

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 12:32

Data from New Zealand’s leading travel management provider for SMEs, Corporate Traveller has shown a steady increase in international bookings as New Zealand travel restrictions ease, with its international air sales now sitting at roughly 65 per cent of pre-Covid volume.

Corporate Traveller New Zealand’s General manager, Keeley Alton says the high demand shouldn’t be underestimated, considering the limited flights in and out of New Zealand.

"Airline capacity is currently only at about 40 percent, which means there are fewer flight options and subsequently more expensive airfares."

Based on April-May 2022 data, compared to the same period in 2019, domestic airfares are up 16 percent and international airfares are up by almost 60 percent.

"Interestingly, this doesn’t seem to be putting off our SME customers who are busy forging international relationships again to help increase sales, expand into new markets and source new partnerships."

The company has also seen a surge in new customers that were previously DIY travel bookers, proving the value businesses are placing in the travel advice model during a time when travel is more complex than before.

According to Alton, the planning stage of travel is more important than ever.

She recommends customers book at least four weeks in advance to access flight options and choice, especially if they’re wanting to travel in premium cabin classes.

"For the time being, last minute trips to satellite offices or to sign a quick business deal aren’t always possible, you do need to book in advance to secure a seat and a better price."

Additionally, Alton says it's important to have up-to-date travel policies in place.

"We know the health and wellness of the traveller is the number one priority for business. Creating a travel plan with health and safety considerations is crucial to achieve duty of care and something our travel managers are well equipped to help customers navigate."

Looking ahead - Alton is expecting bookings to continue to increase, with travel restrictions continuing to ease, and full airline capacity expected to return as we head into the new year - pushing down prices and giving travellers more options.

She said it’s exciting to soon be in a place where the focus can shift from the Covid 19 recovery and into more exciting initiatives in both the technology and sustainability place.

"We’ve got some innovative new products in the pipeline that will help boost our customer’s productivity when travelling for business, plus, help them reach their sustainability goals. Stay tuned for more on this."