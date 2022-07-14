Law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts welcomes two new partners

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 14:37

Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has welcomed two new partners in its mid-year promotions, further bolstering the firm’s capabilities in both environment law and litigation and dispute resolution practices.

Chief Executive Andrew Poole says: "As a partnership, we are committed to recognising talent and creating career paths for our people to achieve their professional goals.

"Both Stephanie and Matthew are deeply committed to our firm and our vision of helping shape New Zealand’s future. They both consistently deliver excellent technical and commercial solutions for our clients with deep industry knowledge, and clearly lead the way in their respective legal practices."

Introducing MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ new partners

Stephanie de Groot , Environment and Planning (Auckland)-

Stephanie provides advice on all aspects of environmental and resource management law to private and public sector clients. She has advised some of New Zealand’s most well-regarded companies and public bodies. Having recently been named one of New Zealand Lawyer’s Rising Stars of 2022, clients regularly seek Stephanie’s trusted advice and guidance on regulatory compliance issues.

Matthew Ferrier , Litigation and Dispute Resolution (Wellington)-

Matthew is an experienced litigator, with a particular interest in major latent building defect litigation. He acts for both private and public sector clients on a broad range of complex and high-profile disputes. Prior to joining MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Matthew worked for the Office of the Crown Solicitor in Wellington as a Senior Crown Prosecutor.

Stephanie’s promotion took effect on 1 July 2022 and Matthew’s will take effect on 1 January 2023.

-Both promotions are subject to meeting the New Zealand Law Society’s requirements.