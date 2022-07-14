Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits debuts global 'Make it a Lyre's' campaign

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:41

The world’s leading non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre’s, announces the launch of its ‘Stay Spirited. Make it a Lyre’s’ campaign, a global media campaign introducing their sophisticated alcohol-free drinks and brand via TVCs, digital, and out-of-home advertising. Consumers will be introduced to the voice and spirit of the brand as the bottles come to life through animation, music, movement, and humour, aiming to drive awareness and drinks inspiration for the non-alc category.

The campaign, led by Australian partners The Kinetic Agency and Audience Precision, is Lyre’s most comprehensive global integrated campaign to date, targeting Australian, New Zealand and key international markets. Lyre’s challenged its creative agencies to showcase the voice and life of the Lyre’s brand-the cover stars of their bottles, the Social Animals. The message is that sophisticated adult non-alcoholic drinks are becoming the go-to choice for many adults moderating or reducing their alcohol consumption.

"We founded Lyre’s to change the way the world drinks - and we created our distinct brand to be memorable and inviting, like a good social occasion should be," reflects Co-Founder and CEO of Lyre’s Mark Livings. "Our anthropomorphic characters, or ‘Social Animals’, are the drivers of this identity, and seeing them come to life in this campaign is a joy. We hope our audiences feel the same way and get to know the Lyre’s Social Animals and brand even better."

Lyre’s Chief Marketing Officer Paul Gloster says,"We’ve created our first global campaign to be universal, so that in any market, in any language around the world, people will recognise the drink and know how to make it a Lyre’s."

"The campaign will roll out across this year and next and will frequently refresh with new drinks across more markets as we evolve. It gives us a very solid long term creative spine to meet our upcoming growth requirements as a truly global omni-channel business."

Creative Director of The Kinetic Agency Nate Martin says, "We created the Lyre's brand here at Kinetic back in 2019, and this campaign is a real culmination of all Lyre’s brand work over the years. We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome."

Audience Precision’s CEO Haydon Bray added, "We conduct quarterly bespoke research studies for Lyre’s that has allowed them to find their key audiences in an array of different countries, with a consistent strategy founded on insights and executed quickly with ROI top of mind. It’s exciting to see this level of insight, agility and consistency combine to create strong demand with their highest propensity customers in such a short space of time"

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, Lyre’s is the world’s most comprehensive non-alcoholic spirit range with 18 alcohol-free classic spirits, five ready-to-drink cans and a non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Inspiration for the Lyre’s name comes from the Australian Lyrebird, which inspired a crew of animal mascots, each created to represent the uniquely crafted liquids. Lyre’s has since established its position as the most valuable brand in the no/low alcohol category worldwide, having entered more than 60 countries and secured partnerships with the world’s leading spirits distributors and listings with most major retailers. In 2022 alone, the brand extended its range of premium non-alcoholic spirits offering by four, introducing Agave Blanco Spirit, Agave Reserva Spirit, Pink London Spirit, and New Zealand’s first premium non-alcoholic whisky-style beverage, Highland Malt.

New Zealanders can expect to see Lyre’s’ Social Animals make their debut across digital and out of home now. To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz, Lyre’s Facebook or Instagram.