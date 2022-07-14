A brand-new Four Square opens in Auckland's St Heliers - Foodstuffs

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 17:30

St Heliers locals can now shop a new-generation of Four Square with the opening of Four Square St Heliers. The brand-new 390sqm store will be a one-stop shop for locals with fantastic everyday essentials, fresh produce, convenient meal solutions, sushi, croissants, and barista-made Flight coffee.

The store is proudly locally owned and operated by, Stacey Huston, a fourth-generation grocer who has fond memories of when her grandparents also owned a Four-Square store.

General Manager of Retail at Foodstuffs North Island Morgan McCann says it’s exciting to have Stacey and Troy as the co-op’s newest members, owners of Four Square St Heliers. "Stacey and her whanau are a great example of what makes our co-op so special. She’s part of her local community and has a family legacy in grocery. Stacey has a commitment to delivering excellent customer service with significant experience in the industry including training for the past 18 months in several different Four Squares from Rotorua to Waiheke Island."

With an innate knowledge of the area Stacey and Troy know what the locals are after, so they’ll be able to deliver a tailored offering to their community.

Stacey Huston, owner operator of Four Square St Heliers says, "becoming a grocer is in my blood, I grew up surrounded by grocers and am excited to make my own mark on the local community.

"We’re really excited to be leading the charge on a new shopping experience for our community, Four Square St Heliers will be the second Four Square store in the country to have electronic tickets, we’re keen to explore ways we can use technology to improve our customer's experience and help them find great value in our aisles."

Stacey and her husband Troy have three children and are already a big part of the St Heliers community and are invested in seeing this area thrive. Their children do their schooling in the area, and both Stacey and Troy have lived in the area for 15yrs.

"We love our St Heliers community and right from the outset we’ve planned some initiatives to help bring us closer to our customers. There’s a big fitness community in St Heliers, which is where we got the idea for our free Four Square water ‘aid’ station to help hydrate and refresh the locals. Having spent many weekends watching our children play sport we’re offering free milo for kids who show up in sports uniform throughout winter.

"It’s the little things like this that we’re able to do for our community that makes being part of the Foodies family so special. As every store is 100% owner operated, we have this fantastic opportunity to work alongside our communities to offer up service that is just right for the local area," finishes Huston.