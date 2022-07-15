Apollo Projects appointed to build new Maersk facility with green credentials

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 11:59

Apollo Projects will lead the design and build of a new facility at the Ruakura Superhub for global shipping and logistics company, Maersk.

The 18,000m² building will be the design and construction company’s largest cold store project in New Zealand to date and has a strong focus on environmental sustainability, in line with the priorities of both companies. Work will begin on site in August and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Apollo Projects Director and CEO Paul Lloyd says the company is incredibly proud to be partnering with Maersk to deliver its first cold store facility in New Zealand. "Maersk’s approach to this project has been a standout for Apollo Projects," he says. "They want to make this a world class facility and to lead the way in environmentally efficient design and construction. Our goal is to achieve a six-star Green Star rating and introduce new technology never seen before in New Zealand."

To meet these targets, the Maersk facility includes a full CO2 refrigeration system, which is one of the largest of its type in the world. It will also have specific dehumidification to reduce moisture, and a controls system providing a level of management rarely, if ever, seen. The environmental footprint of the project will also be reduced through solar panels on the roof that will cover well over one hectare.

Other features include the collection and reuse of rainwater from 200,000 litre storage tanks, and the ability to charge electric scooters, bikes, cars, and trucks.

Maersk Oceania Product Manager of Cold Chain Logistics, Robert McLeod, said sustainability will be a focus when designing and building this integrated cold chain facility, which will feature advanced energy-efficient elements. "We are glad to partner with Apollo Projects, the specialists in eco-friendly design and construction, lessening the project’s environmental impact and reducing its carbon emissions, and providing green and sustainable logistics solutions for our customers."

In May, Tainui Group Holdings announced it had entered an agreement with Maersk for the long-term ground lease of 4.5 hectares in the Ruakura Superhub, which is adjacent to the Ruakura Inland Port. This provides Maersk with easy access to the Ports of Tauranga and Auckland. The new cold storage facility will cater for national and international supply chains, and once complete, Maersk will create local employment opportunities.

Apollo Projects was chosen as the main contractor for the design and build of the new facility due to its expertise and previous experience in delivering high quality, cost effective cold storage facilities. Apollo Projects’ Hamilton office is based just 15 minutes away from the site at the Ruakura Superhub.