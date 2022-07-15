Sharing the secrets of successful business transformation - Inland Revenue

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 13:35

Inland Revenue (IR) has launched a website making the detail behind its successfully completed $1.5 billion transformation programme available to other agencies and organisations.

The Business Transformation Programme (BT) was officially closed off this month and IR’s Deputy Commissioner, Greg James, says they have had many requests to share what has been learned in delivering it.

"This was one of the largest and most ambitious programmes of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere," he said, "so it’s not surprising that others want to know what we did right, and what lessons we learned in doing it."

"All of the tools, plans, and templates we used for BT are on the site and can be downloaded. Each stage of BT is covered, including insights from projects which ran parallel with the programme such as intelligence and analytics, digital ecosystem, and organisational design.

"Inland Revenue’s transformation has been recognised as a success both in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally, and this is an effective way we can ensure that new transformation programmes get the chance to benefit from our experience."

The site sits within the main IR site and can be found here.