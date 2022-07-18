Venture Taranaki appointed as Regional Business Partners for Taranaki region

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 11:14

Venture Taranaki have again been appointed the Regional Business Partner for the Taranaki region and look forward to continuing their valued partnership with MBIE and Callaghan Innovation as a part of the Regional Business Partner (RBP) network to deliver enterprise support services to the Taranaki business community.

This comes off the back of an extremely busy period for the Te Puna Umanga team since the start of the pandemic in 2020, with the regional development agency continuing to experience a 275% uplift in enterprise and funding support enquiries ever since.

Venture Taranaki CE Kelvin Wright is pleased to be awarded the three-year contract, acknowledging the continued benefit the team will be able to bring to the region’s small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) through this partnership, and the importance of the programme within the wider Taranaki economic and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"I’m pleased that we’re able to maintain this programme for the region having built up significant knowledge and expertise over the decade as the local RBP provider and partner. We look forward to continuing to bring significant benefits to the region through this partnership" said Venture Taranaki CE, Kelvin Wright.

Through the RBP programme and Venture Taranaki, Taranaki SMEs can gain access to advice, capability building, research and development, and funding, as well as specialist expertise targeted at business growth and innovation capabilities.

"Venture Taranaki have built a reputation for being the key contact for local SMEs seeking to build their business capability," said Venture Taranaki GM Enterprise Natacha Dunn.

"We also provide a range of business services to support enterprises at all levels, including start-up clinics for new businesses, funding facilitation, mentoring services, cluster facilitation, export and investment support, and the RBP pair perfectly with this existing offering," continued Natacha.

The enterprise support services delivered by Venture Taranaki have been a critical support for many local businesses, helping them navigate their business journey and supporting their growth and development, alongside nurturing start-ups and new enterprise development.

"The regional business partner resource has been incredible, I have been very impressed with Venture Taranaki's support and communication, and it will help us create a lasting and profitable business," says a Venture Taranaki RBP advisory customer.

If you require free business support or advisory services, you can contact Venture Taranaki via their website venture.org.nz.