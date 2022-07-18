Heartland Bank wins Canstar’s Savings Bank of the Year award for the fifth year running

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 12:08

Heartland Bank has won the prestigious Canstar Bank of the Year - Savings Award for the fifth year in a row. The 2022 award recognises the financial institution that provides the strongest combination of products, accounting for the price positioning, features, savings tools and flexibility of the products assessed within Canstar’s Savings Account Star Ratings profiles, as well as supporting savers through a competitive Term Deposit offering. In addition, Heartland’s Direct Call Account and 32-day Notice Saver have both been rated as 5-star Outstanding Value products.

Heartland’s General Manager of Retail, Andrew Ford, said the awards reflect Heartland Bank’s simple and effective savings products. The introduction of Notice Saver products, which provide higher interest rates than traditional on-call savings accounts without having to lock funds away for an extended term, has been positively received by customers.

"We’re over the moon. This is an outstanding recognition of the value customers receive from our market leading savings products. To win five years in a row demonstrates our consistency in offering great products, with competitive returns, supported by fantastic service.

"With the higher cost of living, it may feel like a tough time to save. However, we’re seeing more and more Kiwis shopping around to get their hard-earned savings working harder for them."

Jose George, Canstar General Manager NZ, said Heartland’s dominance in the savings space was clear. "Heartland’s focus on offering the best deals to customers means it consistently offers rates higher than its competitors. Its savings rates across both regular and flexible accounts, along with its term deposits, are some of the most competitive in the market.

"We know from our consumer research that more than 70% of Kiwis still rely on savings accounts for their rainy day cash, with a third of us also keeping some money in term deposits. We have had several years of miserable returns, but savings accounts are starting to deliver better deals, which will help Kiwis facing other financial pressures.

"Heartland remains the clear frontrunner for savings and we congratulate the team for their continued success."

Heartland offers a range of savings accounts designed to help Kiwis do more with their money. For the seventh year in a row, Heartland’s Direct Call Account received Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account. It’s 32-day Notice Saver account also won a 5-Star Rating and Heartland’s newest offering, 90-day Notice Saver account - which has been in the market for just a few months, achieved a Rising Star Rating with all the makings of a 5-star account in the future.

Find out more about Heartland Bank’s savings products at heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits.