Winter impacts farm sales volumes - REINZ

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 81 fewer farm sales (-20.0%) for the three months ended June 2022 than for the three months ended June 2021. Overall, there were 325 farm sales in the three months ended June 2022, compared to 412 farm sales for the three months ended May 2022 (-21.1%), and 406 farm sales for the three months ended June 2021. 1,659 farms were sold in the year to June 2022, 220 fewer than were sold in the year to June 2021, with 9.5% more Dairy farms, 32.8% fewer Dairy Support, 21.7% fewer Grazing farms, 10.2% fewer Finishing farms and 12.7% fewer Arable farms sold over the same period.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to June 2022 was $28,040 compared to $27,180 recorded for three months ended June 2021 (+3.2%). The median price per hectare decreased 6% compared to May 2022.

The REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 0.1% in the three months to June 2022 compared to the three months to May 2022. Compared to the three months ending June 2021 the REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 28.9%. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location, and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Four regions recorded an increase in the number of farm sales for the three months ended June 2022 compared to the three months ended June 2021, with the most notable being Southland (+8 sales) and Manawatu-Whanganui (+5 sales). Northland (-19 sales) and Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (-18 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales. Compared to the three months ended May 2022, one region recorded an increase in sales, the most notable being Auckland (+1 sale).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: "As is the normal pattern for this time of the year, the onset of winter and the changeover date for dairy farms traditionally impacts total sales volumes throughout the country.

"Interestingly enough, the result for the three-month period ending June 2022 (325 sales) reflects a decrease of 17.5% from the three-month period ending June 2021 (406 sales 12 months ago), whereas the most recent result for June 2022 (325 sales) compared to the same period ending June 2020 (255 sales 2 years ago) reflects an increase of 21.5%, so the current result still reflects a reasonably solid market.

"Dairy farm sales are down 20% from the equivalent period 12 months ago, but double the number achieved for the June quarter in 2020, two years ago.

"By comparison, sales numbers of finishing units for the June quarter just finished compared to the June quarter 12 months ago are similar but have actually increased by 62% from the volumes achieved two years ago. That reflects a substantial lift last year which is being maintained this year.

"Sales of grazing blocks reflect a 30% decrease for the comparable period 12 months ago, but a gain of 27.5% compared to two years ago.

"Horticulture sales have eased 37% and 24% for the respective periods referred to above, so in percentage terms, albeit the volumes are not high, current conditions have impacted that sector to a greater extent than has been the case with the other sectors.

"On the agriculture front, projected income levels for the forthcoming season for dairy products, beef, lamb and horticulture are encouraging, but to date have been insufficient to change the mood of inherent caution prevailing within the rural sector, or to offset the combined negative impact of regulatory control, compliance costs, difficulties with labour and the increased costs for inputs such as fertilizer and fuel.

"When those issues are combined with the impact of supply chain constraints, increasing interest rates resulting from the recently increased Official Cash Rate plus inflation hovering around 7%, there is every reason for the rural sector to be both cautious and more than a little frustrated with the current economic environment.

"Consequently, the results of farm sales activity over the next 12 months will be an interesting reflection of the points outlined above," he concludes.

Points of interest around the country during the month of June include the following:

Northland/Auckland

Northland results reflected sales in most categories but the number of sales of finishing and grazing properties was considerably lower than the results achieved during the month of June over the last two years. By comparison, Auckland results were consistent with recent years, albeit low, with a small number of sales of finishing properties and the Rodney and Franklin districts.

Waikato/King Country/Taupo

The central Waikato region figures reflect a reduced number of sales of finishing, grazing, dairy and dairy support properties compared to recent months, but remained reasonably consistent with comparable periods over the last three seasons; Northern King County registered light results in the finishing and grazing categories, whereas Taupo did not register on the chart for June.

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua

Sales of horticulture properties in Western Bay of Plenty for the current period eased marginally compared to the previous two years; Whakatane scored a dairy farm sale whereas the Rotorua district had a quiet time with no farm sales registered.

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay

A small spurt of activity in the Gisborne district with sales in the grazing, finishing and horticulture sectors; light results in Hawke’s Bay included the sale of a finishing property in Central Hawke’s Bay; the above results were well down on those achieved in June 12 months ago.

Taranaki

Sufficient sales activity during the month of June to register, with one sale in each of the dairy, dairy support, finishing, grazing and forestry categories.

Manawatu/Whanganui/Tararua

Very light results in the Manawatu region with a single finishing property sold; unusually, two good forestry blocks sold in the Whanganui district, whereas ever consistent Tararua again had a good month, with sales in the finishing, grazing and dairy support categories, albeit still not quite as strong as the same period in each of the last two years.

Wairarapa/Wellington

A quiet time in the southern sector of the North Island with no farm sales recorded.

Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough

A steady outcome for the region with some good sales of vineyards in the Marlborough district, backed up by activity in the finishing, arable and forestry sectors in the Tasman district, albeit overall results for June were well down on the stellar results achieved in June 12 months ago.

Canterbury/West Coast

A solid run of sales of finishing properties in the Hurunui, Selwyn and Ashburton districts, with the bonus of a horticulture sale in the Selwyn district, such results however being down on those achieved over the equivalent periods in 2021 in 2020.

West Coast maintained its presence with the sale of a grazing property in the Arahura Valley.

Otago

Light sales activity in the finishing and grazing categories albeit well spread across the Waitaki, Dunedin, Clutha and Central Otago districts.

Southland

Ever the reliable gem of the south, a great run of sales of dairy, finishing and grazing properties in both the Gore and Southland districts during the month of June.

In June 2022, Finishing farms accounted for a 35% share of all sales. Grazing farms accounted for 27% of all sales, Dairy farms accounted for 14% of all sales and Horticulture farms accounted for 8% of all sales. These four property types accounted for 84% of all sales during the three months ended June 2022.

Dairy Farms

For the three months ended June 2022, the median sales price per hectare for dairy farms was $36,755 (46 properties), compared to $37,060 (75 properties) for the three months ended May 2022, and $35,310 (58 properties) for the three months ended June 2021. The median price per hectare for dairy farms has increased 4.1% over the past 12 months. The median dairy farm size for the three months ended June 2022 was 98 hectares.

On a price per kilo of milk solids basis the median sales price was $35.94 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended June 2022, compared to $34.81 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended May 2022 (+3.2%), and $31.53 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended June 2021 (+14%).

The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 3.3% in the three months to June 2022 compared to the three months to May 2022. Compared to June 2021, the REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 11.5%. The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size and location compared to the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Finishing Farms

For the three months ended June 2022, the median sale price per hectare for finishing farms was $37,940 (114 properties), compared to $36,190 (135 properties) for the three months ended May 2022, and $34,805 (118 properties) for the three months ended June 2021. The median price per hectare for finishing farms has increased 9.0% over the past 12 months. The median finishing farm size for the three months ended June 2022 was 45 hectares.

Grazing Farms For the three months ended June 2022, the median sales price per hectare for grazing farms was $13,290 (88 properties), compared to $13,405 (110 properties) for the three months ended May 2022 and $11,600 (126 properties) for the three months ended June 2021. The median price per hectare for grazing farms has increased 14.6% over the past 12 months. The median grazing farm size for the three months ended June 2022 was 193 hectares.

Horticulture Farms

For the three months ended June 2022, the median sales price per hectare for horticulture farms was $555,930 (25 properties), compared to $593,250 (31 properties) for the three months ended May 2022 and $320,435 (40 properties) for the three months ended June 2021. The median price per hectare for horticulture farms has increased 73.5% over the past 12 months. The median horticulture farm size for the three months ended June 2022 was 7 hectares.