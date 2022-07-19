External factors impede lifestyle property sales - REINZ

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 13:19

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 209 fewer lifestyle property sales (-11.8%) for the three months ended June 2022 than for the three months ended May 2022. Overall, there were 1,555 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended June 2022, compared to 2,317 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended June 2021 (-32.9%), and 1,764 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended May 2022.

7,896 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to June 2022, 3,342 (-29.7%) fewer than were sold in the year to June 2021. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $9.84 billion for the year to June 2022.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to June 2022 was $1,030,000 and was $115,000 higher compared to the three months ended June 2021 (+12.6%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to June 2022 was $480,000 and was $20,000 higher compared to the three months ended June 2021 (+4.3%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to June 2022 was $1,220,000 and was $140,500 higher compared to the three months ended June 2021 (+13.0%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman at REINZ, says: "Sales of lifestyle properties for the three-month period ending June 2022 (1,555 sales) reflect a continuing easing of numbers to the extent that current levels are well below the results achieved during the same period in 2021 (2,317 sales), being 12 months ago, and are almost half of the recently recorded peak in sales volumes for the three-month period ending December 2020 (3,071 sales).

"The regions most impacted by the current conditions are Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Otago but the combined reduction of lifestyle sales in all districts throughout the country collectively account for the significant reduction in total sales from 2,317 in June 2021 to 1,555 for the three-month period ending June 2022, as referred to above.

"Explanations for such reductions give rise to conjecture, but as is the case currently in the residential market, the combination of increasing interest rates, inflation, supply-chain impacted cost structures and the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely leaders in the causes being espoused.

"Given also the added impact from the mix of the current wet, cold winter conditions and the current economic conditions, it is quite feasible that total sales volumes of lifestyle blocks will continue to ease," he concludes.

Points of interest from around the country for activity in June 2022 compared with last month, being May 2022, include the following:

Upper North Island

Northland - sales numbers eased 14% - median price increased 14%

Auckland - sales dropped 25% - median price eased 14%

Waikato - sales dropped 30% - median price increased 1%

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua - sales volumes collapsed 60% - median price eased 12%

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay - sales dropped 20% - median price increased 10%

Lower North Island

Taranaki - sales lifted 22% - median price eased 3%

Manawatu/Whanganui - sales increased 12% - median price lifted 23%

Wairarapa/Wellington - sales eased 3% - median price lifted 5%

South Island

Nelson/Marlborough - sales increased 21% - median price plunged 44%

Canterbury - sales dropped 14% - median price eased 1%

West Coast - sales volumes held - median price eased 4%

Otago - sales increased 29% - median price lifted 15%

Southland - sales nose-dived 31% - median price dropped 37%

No regions recorded an increase in sales compared to June 2021, with Southland (-14 sales) and Taranaki (-15 sales) observing the smallest decreases. Auckland (-186 sales) and Waikato (-136 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales in the three months to June 2022 compared to the three months to June 2021. Compared to the three months to May 2022, two regions recorded an increase in sales.

12 regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending June 2021 and the three months ending June 2022. The most notable examples were in West Coast (+57.1%) and Otago (+46.1%) with the biggest decrease being in Gisborne/Hawkes Bay (-5.5%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was three days more in the three months to June 2022 than in the three months to June 2021, sitting at 46 days. Southland (32 days) recorded the shortest number of days to sell in June 2022. Otago (67 days) recorded the longest number of days to sell.