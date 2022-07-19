'Growth of global investment app for Kiwis drives key appointments'

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 13:52

Global investment brokerage Tiger Brokers has appointed Shivani Gounder as Client Services Manager and Vince Beckett as Marketing Manager to its NZ operation, as it expands its local customer base and undergoes a significant growth phase.

Tiger Brokers launched its Tiger Trade investment app in 2021 and continues to expand its local team as it attracts a growing number of Kiwis who are investing globally.

Tiger Trade enables investors to access a diverse range of markets including the USA and Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and China A-Shares.

New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Boland said giving Kiwis the opportunity to trade globally at reduced costs is driving uptake of the Tiger Trade app among a wide range of investors.

"To help meet this ongoing demand it was key to have someone on board with the expertise and experience that Shivani brings to lead the growth and enhancement of our customer service team."

Ms Gounder joins Tiger Brokers from NZX subsidiary Smartshares - which issues exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - where she managed client services for retail, business, and institutional clients.

Also joining Tiger’s New Zealand team is veteran advertising and marketing specialist Vince Beckett who founded New Zealand’s first integrated marketing agency which specialised in launching innovative tech products in the New Zealand market.

"Vince has a depth of marketing, creative and digital marketing expertise and he will be working closely with our agencies to raise awareness and downloads of the Tiger Trade app," said Mr Boland.

Celebrating its 8th year with more than nine million users worldwide, Tiger Brokers aims to provide the go-to stock trading app for Kiwi investors.

A new enhanced, easier to use version of the Tiger Trade app will be launched in August with several upgrades made based on local customer feedback.

The Tiger Trade app offers investors features such as a free Demo Trading Account, containing $100,000 of virtual money, that enables people to practice before investing.