New World Wairoa opens on a new site with a brand-new next generation store

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 17:23

New World Wairoa has welcomed their first customers to its much-anticipated brand-new store at 51 Queen Street, Wairoa. The store, which opened on Tuesday 19 July, completely replaces the original store and is the latest generation New World design and format, while keeping its community at heart.

The brand new 2,009sqm store, almost double the size of the previous store, will provide Wairoa locals and visitors with all the essentials, including a larger range of grocery offerings, wider variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, a delicious new bakery range - and a bigger range of convenient options to grab-and-go.

Brookes Stewart, owner operator of New World Wairoa says the team are so excited to share the brand-new store, bringing the community the latest contemporary shopping experience. "The team behind the build all worked tirelessly to make sure this store is the very best New World has to offer. We’ve been well set up to deliver the very best customer service and value in a beautiful store Wairoa can be really proud of. I’m sure our community will love it as much as we do."

Along with Brookes, who is the owner operator of the store, Foodstuffs North Island, a 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative are behind the $17 million investment in New World Wairoa.

"Every store is run by an owner like me who lives and works in their community. It means we can be really close to our customers, understanding the needs of our community and can respond quickly, including little details we know our locals want and will love like our new made-in-store donuts, and our wider range of meal solutions."

"Sustainability has been kept high in mind in the store design and with the fixtures and fittings inside the store. It’s the seemingly small things that can make a really big difference, such as having doors on meat and produce chillers, saving power and helping us reduce emissions, while giving our customers a more sustainable shopping experience."

The store’s exterior features a mural by local artist Chantze Rohe (Ngati Kahungunu, Rongomawahine), which was commissioned in tandem with the local council. The mural’s story speaks to Wairoa and encompasses three fundamental elements, Te Tangata, Te Wai and Te Whenua.

Te Tangata represents the many personalities of Te Wairoa, including the visitors that add to the dynamic district. The element of Te Wai is based on the unpredictability of our unique river Te Wairoa HÅpÅ«pÅ« HÅnengenenge MÄtangirau, the lakes and ocean and all that connects to create them providing sustenance to our town. Te Whenua represents the different pastures of Te Wairoa, of which the land is long, vast, and wide, with many cliffs, hills and large stretches of land that are etched into the minds of the people to always signal home.

"The mural is really special to us and we’re so privileged and grateful to be home to such a beautiful piece of local taonga." says Brookes.

New World Wairoa is open Monday - Sunday, 7am-7pm