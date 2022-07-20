Perfect time for new real estate franchise - Century 21 NZ

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 12:14

"For experienced real estate agents and businesspeople this is the perfect time in the property cycle to punch out on your own and set up shop. Both buyers and sellers have never been hungrier for world-class customer service and opportunities are aplenty," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

"Many Kiwis in business are looking for a fresh start and a new work challenge, while many vendors are desperate for extra energy and enthusiasm in an agent and agency. This is the time to establish a new franchise office as you’ll get noticed, and if you’re both professional and keen, plenty of business will come your way," says Mr Kearins.

The Century 21 leader says in a quieter or more challenging environment, the right agent and agency become more important than the amount of advertising vendors invest in.

"With softening prices and lesser demand, both buyers and sellers want and need great service. In this market, the internet is not going to sell a property. Sales professionals, however, who offer unbeatable service at every level, backed by a superior brand, reputation and resources will sell your property and sell it well," he says.

Now in nearly 200 countries, Century 21 is the largest real estate organisation and the most recognised realty brand internationally.

In New Zealand, Century 21 has established itself as a highly rated operator with strong community links in the likes of Auckland, Waikato, Manawatu, and Wellington. What’s more, key city based C21NZ franchises often make the list of ‘Top 21’ performing offices across Century 21 Australasia

Big in Australia, Mr Kearins says it’s no secret that Century 21 has ambitions to open more franchised offices throughout New Zealand. In fact, the company is now on a recruitment drive, actively promoting opportunities in Hamilton, Tauranga, and the North Shore of Auckland.

The company’s newest office, Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty, in Northland’s Dargaville has enjoyed a great start.

"As well as the incredibly respected brand, being a Century 21 franchise means our salespeople and support staff have the best training, systems, and technology. Ultimately, that means maximum exposure for properties and the best possible price for vendors," says franchise owner and principal Jean Johnson.

The company says there are plenty of opportunities for other operators to either establish a start-up office or rebrand their existing real estate agency.

"The remain many untapped locations in New Zealand, which we are now actively working on. Century 21 is not in every town and that creates enormous potential and large exclusive catchments for anyone wanting to roll their sleeves up and take their careers to the next level," he says.

Century 21’s worldwide reach is another attraction for proven businesspeople and high-performing salespeople looking to establish a new franchise. In fact, Mr Kearins says, having a real estate business that’s part of a global network is increasingly critical.

"Our borders are open with expats returning, and given all the global economic volatility, New Zealand property remains a safe bet for investors. Since Covid, we’ve seen increasing searches of our local listings via Century 21’s global website which can be translated into 19 different languages. Every house we list is promoted to the world," he says.

Another compelling proposition and point of difference in the New Zealand marketplace is the presence of Century 21 Financial. Managing Director Julius Capilitan continues to deliver C21NZ clients’ competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility than traditional banks.

"Like most organisations, we can’t get enough good people. However, every economic challenge creates economic opportunity. For those Kiwis with experience and success who possess plenty of drive and motivation what an incredibly exciting time to join the real estate industry and make a real difference," says Tim Kearins.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz www.century21.co.nz