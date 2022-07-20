Fijians invite Dr Bloomfield to the islands with new video - Tourism Fiji

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 16:17

The man at the forefront of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, is stepping down from his role as Director-General of Health, opting to spend some more time with his family - and what better place to get an additional ‘booster’ of happiness with family in tow, than in Fiji.

After an uncertain and turbulent two years, Tourism Fiji is inviting Dr. Ashley Bloomfield and his family to holiday in their idyllic islands to see why the country is considered one of the happiest places on earth.

Fijian locals have banded together to release a tongue-in-cheek video inviting the Kiwi health official to their archipelago of 333 islands.

In the video, 6-year-old Ratu Isikeli Sauturaga tells Dr. Ashley Bloomfield that the country’s traffic-light system is a lot more relaxed as he sips a traffic light mocktail, and Mohammed Zoheeb invites Dr. Bloomfield to enjoy a much-needed shot of vitamin D on their shores.

Meanwhile, Marika Seru jokes about Chris Hipkins’ infamous line, telling Ashley that there’s "plenty of room to spread your legs" as he sprints down the national Seven’s training ground, located in Fiji’s Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

Dr. Bloomfield has become a household name since Kiwis first welcomed him into their living rooms in 2020 for the daily Covid-19 broadcast. Since then, he has become regarded worldwide for his role in New Zealand’s pandemic response.

The one-minute video invitation showcases Fiji's palm-fringed white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and, above all, the friendly faces of Fijian locals who can’t wait to welcome him to the place he can’t help but find some well-deserved happiness.

Tourism Fiji's New Zealand Regional Director, Sonya Lawson, commented: "It’s clear that Dr. Bloomfield has given many dedicated years of service to the New Zealand public, and has earnt himself a well-deserved holiday! We would be delighted to share our year round tropical warmth, pristine coastlines and world-renowned Bula spirit with Ashley and his family."

A potential itinerary for the Bloomfields may include a day trip with South Sea Sailing, a tree-top adventure at Zip Fiji, an afternoon relaxing on a sun lounger on Tivua Island, or a casual game of rugby with the local village.

"Fiji is the place where happiness finds you, and we want Dr. Bloomfield and his family to find that happiness together. Fiji’s locals came together to create this invitation to emphasise how excited we are to welcome the Bloomfield family with open arms," continues Lawson.

Fiji is open for happiness to international travellers with 34 weekly flights from around Aotearoa. Better yet, happiness is just a short 3-hour flight away.

