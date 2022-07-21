Cloudian validated for Microsoft Azure Stack

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 12:58

Cloudian today announced that its HyperStore object storage is now validated to work with Microsoft Azure Stack HCI. The combined solution gives Azure Stack HCI customers the scalability and flexibility benefits of public cloud in a highly secure and cost-effective, cloud-native storage platform within their own data centers. As a result, it provides a strong foundation for hybrid use cases that demand data residency and low-latency data access in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications, and government. Today’s announcement follows the recent integration of HyperStore with Microsoft SQL Server 2022.

Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage [1] for three consecutive years [2], Cloudian’s HyperStore features and benefits include:

Modular, limitless scalability: Start with three low-cost nodes and expand to exabytes without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster. Data residency: Store all data locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations. Low latency: Access data locally from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage for optimised performance. Geo-distribution: Manage data globally across multiple sites within a single namespace. Data immutability for ransomware protection and compliance: Employ S3 Object Lock to prevent cybercriminals from encrypting data-enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom-and also to meet governance and legal hold demands. Robust security: Further protect data through secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit-all in a platform certified with U.S. Department of Defence, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements. Fully native S3 compatibility: Seamlessly integrate with S3 applications on-premises or in a public cloud. Advanced metadata tagging: Accelerate data searches and more easily integrate with AI/ML/analytics applications.

"The question we put to A/NZ organisations we speak to is: ‘what data could your business not survive without, and how quickly do you need that data restored?’," said James Wright, Regional Director A/NZ, ASEAN, and Oceania for Cloudian.

"On-premises is the obvious answer for that data profile from the perspective of visibility, ransomware protection, sovereignty, and control. And when we consider that solutions like Azure Stack and HyperStore also make the experience as simple and flexible as the public cloud, it’s a no-brainer and ideal for the great hybrid cloud transition organisations are going through."

"Our growing collaboration with Microsoft reflects Cloudian’s leadership in enabling enterprises and service providers to meet their evolving hybrid cloud needs," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. "From its inception, we designed HyperStore to give customers a cloud-native storage foundation that would support modern applications on-premises while integrating seamlessly with public clouds, thereby helping them to achieve greater business and operational success."

"Microsoft Azure Arc extends the Azure platform across hybrid, multi-cloud and edge environments," said Vijay Kumar, director of product marketing, Azure, Microsoft. "Azure Stack HCI is our first-party Azure Arc-enabled infrastructure that enables customers to run services and applications in their own data centers. With solutions like Cloudian’s HyperStore, customers will now be able to benefit from one of the leading object storage platforms to support their data residency and latency requirements."

For more information on Cloudian and Azure Stack HCI, go to cloudian.com/microsoft/.